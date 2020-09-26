Diego Sanchez responds to Conor McGregor’s push for Dublin fight

Few expected a potential Conor McGregor vs. Diego Sanchez bout to be making headlines in 2020 but here we are.

Earlier this week, Diego Sanchez named Conor McGregor as his ideal opponent for the final fight of his UFC contract and ‘The Notorious’ responded by revealing that he had been pushing for a fight with the TUF 1 veteran earlier this year.

In a series of direct messages with Dana White, McGregor requested a fight in Los Angeles in May before a sensational return to Dublin in August, when the Irishman wanted to share the Octagon with Sanchez.

White was not as excited about that potential match-up as McGregor was and the Covid-19 pandemic hit weeks after the DM exchange, bringing an abrupt end to McGregor’s 2020 season.

With the UFC reportedly eager to wait until crowds return to get the maximum gate revenue possible from a McGregor comeback, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is now focusing on a return to the boxing ring against Manny Pacquiao.

Sanchez, who takes on Jake Matthews on Fight Island on Saturday night, is holding out hope that the McGregor fight can still take place, however.

‘The Nightmare’ responded to McGregor’s social media activity by promising that he “will off the heads of as many as needed to get to you! Fuck the belt we are destiny mark my words it’s in the ether.”

Ever the unique character, Sanchez added on Twitter: “You can talk shit now after Saturday’s healing you will be begging for this fight.”

It’s in the ether destiny was ours long ago in 2012 a double manifestation of two warriors connected to the universe! I will earn this with my excellence sat! https://t.co/2cTGkHtAel — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) September 25, 2020

McGregor and Sanchez have gone back and forth on many occasions over the years and there was no shortage of rumours of a match-up while McGregor was beginning his meteoric rise to the pinnacle of MMA.

Both fighters have experienced very different careers in the Octagon and while the fight doesn’t make a whole lot of sense on paper, stranger things have most definitely happened

Convincing Dana White and an athletic commission to make McGregor vs. Sanchez a reality, however, might prove difficult.

