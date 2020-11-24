Irish lightweight Dean Barry signs dream contract with UFC

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Irish lightweight Dean Barry.

On the same day that his son was born, Dean Barry received a contract offer from the UFC and accomplished his goal of reaching the UFC within three years of taking up the sport.

Barry, who has a professional MMA record of 3-1, confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday morning.

Thanking managers SuckerPunch Entertainment and head coach Owen Roddy, Barry wrote on Instagram: “I would not be the man I am today or where I am today without you guys pushing me everyday to do better so this is for you guys too.

🎆I am proud to announce I have officially signed a Multi fight deal with the THE BIGGEST ORGANISATION IN THE UFC!!!🎇

My grandmother would of been so proud ❤️ God is good 🇮🇪 Im just the first of many amazing irish fighters on there way to the ufc 🇮🇪 Hope I make use proud. pic.twitter.com/qShIXYLCa9 — Dean Barry 🇮🇪 (@Deanbarry123) November 24, 2020

“I started MMA in 2017 and said I would get to the UFC within 3 years. I never once doubted myself or my skillset.

“It doesn’t matter where in life you are from big or small if you have a goal you can do it once you never stop believing it can happen. Thanks everyone for the love and support I can’t wait to make my son my family and my country proud on this stage.”

Barry most recently enjoyed a first-round knockout victory over Abdulla Al Bousheiri in Dubai and he will hope to be more active under the UFC banner than he has been in recent years, with one fight a year since 2017.

Sidekick is KING 👑🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/bCDjjo6kQG — Dean Barry 🇮🇪 (@Deanbarry123) September 26, 2020

Barry is guaranteed to provide some excitement to fight fans as all three of his pro wins have taken place inside the first round while the SBG Charlestown fighter’s only defeat came against Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor two years ago.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for Barry’s UFC debut although it’s expected that it will be 2021 before he takes to the world famous Octagon for the first time.

‘The Sniper’ joins Conor McGregor and Rhys McKee as the only two Irish fighters on the UFC roster.

Read More About: Dean Barry, UFC