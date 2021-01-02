Irish fighter Dean Barry forced to postpone UFC debut

Dean Barry’s dream came true in 2020 in the form of a contract offer from the UFC but there were just minutes left in the year when he found out that his debut with the promotion would have to be postponed.

After putting pen to paper on a deal with the UFC in November, it was announced last week that Dean Barry would be welcomed to the Octagon by Mike Jackson on January 20.

Barry was due to fight Jackson as part of international fight week on Fight Island, competing just days before his fellow countryman Conor McGregor makes his return against Dustin Poirier.

But on New Year’s Eve Barry discovered that Jackson, who many will remember from his victory over former WWE superstar CM Punk, would not be fighting on January 20.

Barry tweeted: “Well guys 20 minutes before 2020 ended I got a phone call to say Jackson wont make the fight on January 20th you just cant write this shit. Do not ask me why because I dont know the full ins and outsnd wish him the best.. We are been rescheduled for march/april in America.

“I was so ready to put this mans lights out I am devestated truly devestated I worked so hard for this! But ill use these next few weeks to keep getting better and make my ufc debut a special one.. . See you all soon… Everything happens for a reason.”

Barry, who has a professional mixed martial arts record of 3-1, is seeing the positives in the postponement and remains optimistic that fans will be present for his UFC debut later in 2021.

The Dubliner added: “Fuck it come march we could have all the fans back and I can make a dream debut in las vegas with all my friends and family. Happy new year everyone time to level up.”

4 months ago I was working full time selling broadband in a call centre. It can change overnight I promise you.#Fightcamp #ufcdebut #Snipertime pic.twitter.com/YHYx6LRu2k — Dean Barry 🇮🇪 (@Deanbarry123) December 21, 2020

Barry vs. Jackson is not the only casualty of international fight week as the much-anticipated main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards has also had to be rescheduled yet again.

