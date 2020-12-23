Dean Barry will be welcomed to the Octagon by Mike Jackson on January 20, according to reports.

Dean Barry became the latest Irish fighter to sign with the UFC last month but details of his debut have not yet been revealed by the mixed martial arts promotion.

But MMA Fighting reports that Dublin’s Barry is set to fight Jackson on January 20 in Abu Dhabi.

Jackson hasn’t fought since his dominant victory over former WWE superstar CM Punk two years ago but he will return against the highly-touted Barry, who has a professional MMA record of 3-1.

4 months ago I was working full time selling broadband in a call centre. It can change overnight I promise you.#Fightcamp #ufcdebut #Snipertime pic.twitter.com/YHYx6LRu2k — Dean Barry 🇮🇪 (@Deanbarry123) December 21, 2020

Barry comes from a karate background and he joins Conor McGregor and Rhys McKee as the only Irish fighters currently on the UFC roster.

Barry’s debut will come just days before McGregor’s return to the Octagon as UFC president Dana White manufactures a very different version of International Fight Week.

In recent years, International Fight Week has taken place in Las Vegas in July but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has meant that the UFC has had to hold a number of events on Yas Island.

With McGregor set to rematch Dustin Poirier on January 23 in what will be one of the biggest fights of 2021, the UFC has put together a run of three fight cards in seven days.

Barry, a Straight Blast Gym stablemate of McGregor’s, will compete on the undercard of the compelling welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev.

Man reading some of the nasty comments people are making about Mike jackson just shows everything thats wrong with social media. Shitting on a man who is working and making a living doing something he likes. Show some respect and enjoy the competition thats all it is to me. — Dean Barry 🇮🇪 (@Deanbarry123) December 22, 2020

“Looks like I’m warming the Irish up for the champ champ,” Barry tweeted.

“What a week for Irish MMA this is going to be. I can’t wait to put my skills on display on the worlds biggest stage.”

The UFC is expected to formally announce Barry vs. Jackson in the coming days.

