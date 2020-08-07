Darren Till asked his dentist for ‘The Roberto Firmino’

For a professional mixed martial artist who has been in more than his fair share of battles, Darren Till has a perfect smile and apparently, it was inspired by Roberto Firmino.

It turns out that Till’s Hollywood smile was completely manufactured by his dentist after the UFC middleweight asked to receive the Roberto Firmino treatment.

Curious about Till’s pearly whites, ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani asked the Liverpudlian about how he manages to keep his teeth in such great nick.

“Not one single tooth of mine is mine,” Till revealed. “They’re all fake. Every single one. All 26!

"Not one single tooth of mine, Ariel, is mine… They cost me a pretty penny, mate."

“I haven’t got a clue [if they’re veneers]. I just went to the dentist and I said ‘I want these teeth like this.’

“You know the player who plays for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino? He’s got bright white teeth and I said ‘I want them like that but just not that white. A few shades darker.’

“So yeah, they’re fake. They cost me a pretty penny.”

Till is currently recovering from his first loss in the UFC’s 185lbs division after falling to a unanimous decision defeat to former champion Robert Whittaker last month.

‘The Gorilla’ suffered what appeared to be a nasty knee injury in the fight in Abu Dhabi but thankfully for him, he recently discovered that he won’t require surgery.

He explained: “It’s okay, but every time I make a swift movement, I feel it popping. I feel that pop. I think that’s what the brace is for, I definitely don’t need surgery or anything, it’s just them swift movements, that’s what the brace is for, to keep the knee where it should be.

“If I didn’t have the brace then the knee would heal in a different place and would never sort of heal as it should. I think that’s what the brace is for, for six weeks, and then physio after.”