If you’re not following Darren Till on social media, you’re missing out.

When he’s not campaigning to corner rival Mike Perry for his next bout, he’s trolling former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, and when he’s not bringing followers to tears of laughter with his meme game, Darren Till is putting himself forward for fights.

It’s no secret that very few people want to share the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev next but, apparently, Till is one of them.

A banker for breakout fighter of the year, Chimaev has exploded on to the scene with three UFC victories and less than five combined minutes in the Octagon.

He’d already showcased his grappling abilities and ferocity in his opening pair of outings but Chimaev proved that he’s got devastating hands when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds last month.

With UFC President Dana White insisting that a ranked fighter in a main event is next for the unbeaten Chimaev, takers are not exactly lining up.

I just want to let my fans know and the people who support me the ufc offer me wonder boy and he turned it down at 170 and also chris Weidman at 185 who also turned it down. I’m coming for everyone — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 9, 2020

Former UFC welterweight challenger Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson doesn’t see the upside in the fight while former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has also reportedly turned the bout down.

But then up stepped Darren Till.

The Scouser is preparing for a clash with Jack Hermansson in December but, after that, Till is up for sharing the Octagon with Chimaev.

Rankings have never mattered in the @Ufc@KChimaev after I destroy jack in December, if you are still struggling to get a match.

I’ll give you a go at the big boys son!!!

🦍 — D (@darrentill2) October 10, 2020

While others might worry that the reward doesn’t justify the risk associated with fighting Chimaev, Till is always up for a scrap and wants to prove himself against the best.

We just can’t wait to see the memes in the run-up to the fight…

