Dana White rejects weight suggestion for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II

Dana White is holding firm on a couple of conditions regarding the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

A verbal agreement is in place from both sides, with Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II due to take place on January 23.

Contracts have yet to be signed but UFC President Dana White believes that it’s just a matter of time before an official announcement can be made.

“We offered the fight and we got him [McGregor] his own date,” White told BT Sport.

Dana White says @TheNotoriousMMA and @DustinPoirier's rematch has to happen at 155lbs, otherwise the fight means nothing 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iHwZ77oxSO — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 21, 2020

“That wasn’t a date. That date didn’t exist but we worked with ESPN and we got him his own date.

“We’ve offered them the fight but the contracts haven’t been signed yet.

“Conor likes to play games. He plays games and does his thing but one thing Conor doesn’t do is he doesn’t commit to a fight and then not fight. Conor fights!”

Last week, White completely dismissed McGregor’s request to have the Poirier rematch take place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

And now, White is not willing to budge on the weight class amid suggestions from McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh that the fight will likely take place in the UFC’s welterweight division.

“It’s 155lbs. I’m not putting on a multi-million dollar fight at a catchweight that means nothing,” White said.

“That fight means nothing at 170lbs either. Neither one of those two are ranked at 170lbs and it doesn’t do anything in the 155lbs division if either one of them win because they’re fighting at 170lbs.

“It literally makes no sense. There are plenty of organisations that put on fights that make no sense. You can go watch those kinds of fights every weekend but it’s not what we do here.”

Watching @TheNotoriousMMA do MMA rounds lately has been a real joy and education. Fluidity of movement with elite level timing and skill. Dustin has improved so much since first meeting, conor has improved much more imo. To see them hydrated & healthy at 170 will be fascinating — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 16, 2020

McGregor has fought at 170lbs on three occasions in the UFC – with his pair of clashes against Nate Diaz coming at welterweight as well as his January victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

