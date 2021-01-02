Dana White names three UFC fighters to watch out for in 2021

UFC President Dana White has named three fighters to keep an eye on in 2021.

After a difficult year that saw the vast majority of UFC events held behind closed doors, Dana White is hoping that fans will be able to return to fights sooner rather than later.

White prided himself on his being one of the first sports organisations to restart after the Covid-19 pandemic brought an unexpected halt to professional sport last year.

The UFC held a number of events at their Apex facility in Las Vegas, while a number of higher profile fight cards were held in Abu Dhabi.

The world’s preeminent mixed martial arts promotion will kick 2021 off in style with a version of international fight week on Yas Island, headlined by the much-anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

And with an exciting 12 months ahead, White has picked out Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland and Joaquin Buckley as three fighters on his roster that are worth watching out for in 2021.

“Obviously, Khamzat,” White said on SHOUT! The Buffalo Football Podcast. “What I love about that kid is that he wants to fight all the time. The guys that are as good as him and want to fight all the time, not everybody wants to fight him, so it’s tough to make fights. You sprinkle some Covid on top of that and here we are.

“Everybody was asking this weekend why he pulled out of the fight. He got Covid. He’s a savage. He tried to get back in the gym and train through it but I guess his lungs didn’t respond well, so the doctor wants him to take some time off until he trains again. He doesn’t even want him to start training until sometime in January.

“So you’ve got him – Kevin Holland. Another guy like Chimaev, wants to fight all the time. The kid went 5-0 in 2020. He’s fun, he’s exciting. Good looking kid.

“And then another one would be Joaquin Buckley, who had in 2020 — not in 2020, but ever — he had one of the most viral moments ever in UFC history with that knockout he had (over Impa Kasanganay).”

