Dana White has a theory about Conor McGregor’s social media antics

Dana White doesn’t think the timing of Conor McGregor’s social media activity last week was a coincidence.

Conor McGregor made headlines last weekend when he released a number of private messages with UFC President Dana White before announcing his intentions to return to the boxing ring for a lucrative clash with Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor spent the weekend engaging in a war of words with White, while he also expressed an interest in fighting Diego Sanchez before proposing a charity exhibition contest with former opponent Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman has gone comparatively quiet in the subsequent days and White believes that McGregor’s social media antics were timed intentionally to keep himself in the public consciousness ahead of one of the biggest fight cards of the year.

While Israel Adesanya was doing incredible numbers on social media before and after his UFC middleweight title defence against Paulo Costa, McGregor was busy posting more than usual.

“This was a weird one,” White said of McGregor’s social media activity during a Q & A with Sports Illustrated.”This was weirder and different than anything he’s done before.

“There’s almost a pattern here. When we’re about to do a massive fight—and Israel Adesanya broke a ton of records last week in a global, massive fight—the day before that fight, he starts announcing he’s going to fight this guy and that guy.

“It’s almost like stealing Adesanya’s thunder. But he does it every time there’s a big fight.”

White responded to McGregor’s attempts at arranging a charity rematch with Poirier outside the UFC by offering the two lightweights a contract to run it back in the Octagon.

While Poirier seemingly accepted that opportunity on social media, White is still waiting to hear back from ‘The Notorious’.

“We offered Conor a fight. We made him an offer,” White confirmed.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, dana white, UFC