Dana White explains theory for Conor McGregor’s defeat to Dustin Poirier

Dana White believes Conor McGregor was looking past Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

With no shortage of exciting opportunities for Conor McGregor going into January’s rematch, White believes ‘The Notorious’ lacked respect for Poirier’s ability to exact revenge following the pair’s first clash in 2014.

There have been many theories about the outcome of the UFC 257 main event, which finished in a second-round TKO victory for Poirier, but White believes the result was down to McGregor looking beyond ‘The Diamond’.

“I don’t think there has to be trash talk or anything like that,” White told BT Sport.

"I think Conor was overlooking Dustin, let me just get through this and onto other things."

“I don’t know if this is true. I mean, Conor McGregor is the only one who can answer this question.

“[But] I think Conor was overlooking Dustin, and [had a mindset] like, ‘let me get through this, so I can work on other things.'”

McGregor put his defeat in Abu Dhabi down to inactivity, while Poirier admitted he found it easier to prepare for the rematch when his opponent was not engaging in mind games.

Talks are reportedly ongoing over a rubber match between McGregor and Poirier this summer although the UFC is likely awaiting clarification on restrictions to venue capacity so as to maximise gate revenue by having as many fans present as possible.

McGregor vs. Poirier III has yet to be officially announced but according to the UFC President, Poirier had already agreed on a deal prior to January’s bout.

White revealed that Poirier’s negotiations for UFC 257 included a clause based on the potential outcome of the fight, which proved to be one of the most lucrative of the American’s career to date.

White said: “He has a deal, Poirier has a deal. He did his deal before the Conor fight and the deal was done with, ‘What if Poirier wins and what if Conor wins’ so he has a deal.”

