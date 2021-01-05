Dana White issues stark warning to those planning to illegally stream Conor McGregor’s next fight

UFC President Dana White is coming for the illegal streams in 2021.

Having missed out on gate revenue for the majority of 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Dana White hopes to recoup some of his losses with a significant pay-per-view return this year.

The return of Conor McGregor later this month should have dollar signs circling around White’s head and the UFC boss plans to clamp down on fans who attempt to illegally stream McGregor’s upcoming rematch with Dustin Poirier.

White released a hype-inducing trailer for UFC 257 on Monday, previewing McGregor’s lightweight clash with Poirier seven years after the pair met at 145lbs.

One comment didn’t go unnoticed by the UFC president, however, as White had a no-nonsense response to a follower who joked that he couldn’t wait to illegally stream the fight card.

“And I can’t wait to catch u!!!” White wrote. “Gotta a surprise for u mother fuckers this year.”

McGregor vs. Poirier II is scheduled for January 23 in Abu Dhabi, headlining a week of three events at the UFC’s Yas Island facility.

No fans will be present for the hotly-anticipated rematch although with the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, White remains hopeful that the return of packed-out venues for UFC events is not too far away.

UFC is BACK on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi in 12 days!!!!! I'm PUMPED#InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/A0SssIDfHD — danawhite (@danawhite) January 4, 2021

White recently revealed the three fighters that fans should watch out for in 2021.

“Obviously, Khamzat [Chimaev],” White said on SHOUT! The Buffalo Football Podcast. “What I love about that kid is that he wants to fight all the time. The guys that are as good as him and want to fight all the time, not everybody wants to fight him, so it’s tough to make fights. You sprinkle some Covid on top of that and here we are.

“Everybody was asking this weekend why he pulled out of the fight. He got Covid. He’s a savage. He tried to get back in the gym and train through it but I guess his lungs didn’t respond well, so the doctor wants him to take some time off until he trains again. He doesn’t even want him to start training until sometime in January.

“So you’ve got him – Kevin Holland. Another guy like Chimaev, wants to fight all the time. The kid went 5-0 in 2020. He’s fun, he’s exciting. Good looking kid.

“And then another one would be Joaquin Buckley, who had in 2020 — not in 2020, but ever — he had one of the most viral moments ever in UFC history with that knockout he had (over Impa Kasanganay).”

