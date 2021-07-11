Dana White discusses plans for Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor after UFC 264

What’s next for the two men involved in the UFC 264 main event?

Dana White has confirmed plans to have Dustin Poirier fight Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title after the American’s victory over Conor McGregor on Saturday night.

It wasn’t the definitive conclusion to the trilogy that fans were hoping for but a serious lower leg injury to McGregor meant that he was unable to continue and Poirier’s hand was raised, paving the way for a title shot against ‘Do Bronx’, potentially later this year.

White left the door open for a fourth meeting of McGregor and Poirier but with the Irishman expected to be out of action for some time after surgery takes place on Sunday, the UFC President reiterated that Oliveira’s first title defence will be against Poirier.

“It sucks. It’s brutal. It’s not the way you want to see fights end,” White said at the post-fight press conference.

“Dustin Poirier will fight for the title and when Conor is healed and ready to go, you do the rematch I guess…

“The fight didn’t get finished. You can’t have a fight finish that way so we’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor will be out?

“Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.”

McGregor’s injury came at the end of the first round of the UFC 264 main event and while ‘The Notorious’ was happy with his work up until he got hurt, two judges had Poirier up 10-8 after the opening five minutes.

10-8

10-8

10-9 Two judges had Dustin Poirier 10-8 up after the first round. pic.twitter.com/XGTA28tV15 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2021

McGregor landed a few decent shots and, to the surprise of many, even looked for a guillotine choke at one point but Poirier always appeared to be in control.

At the press conference, White announced that McGregor had suffered a break to his tibia.

White continued: “The shitty part for Dustin is that he gets out of the guillotine, he gets top position, he lands great elbows and punches and ends up winning the round but then Conor breaks his ankle so the storyline is ‘Conor broke his ankle’ instead of ‘Dustin looked good.'”

