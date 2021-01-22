Dana White spotted trying to goad Khabib Nurmagomedov into Conor McGregor rematch

God loves a trier and it seems that Dana White will stop at nothing with his attempts at convincing Khabib Nurmagomedov to return for one last outing.

We all know that Dana White met with Khabib Nurmagomedov last week in Abu Dhabi, with the UFC President hoping to persuade the undefeated Russian to compete one last time before hanging up his gloves.

Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement from competition last October, has somewhat disputed White’s version of how the meeting went but we can clearly see that White did his utmost both off and on camera.

Prior to the meeting, White and Nurmagomedov took in a mixed martial arts event, UAE Warriors, in the latest edition of Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight.

It was cageside during one bout when cameras picked up White attempting to lay the groundwork for a tempting offer for Nurmagomedov.

“This fight with Poirier is trending bigger than the fight with you and Conor on pay-per-view,” White said in Nurmagomedov’s ear.

“Imagine what you and Conor would do in another f**king fight. I’m just saying.”

McGregor will face Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on Saturday night and White has stated that Nurmagomedov could be tempted to return if either man – or the fighters involved in the co-main event, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker – pulls off something special.

McGregor has cast doubt on whether or not Nurmagomedov actually said White said he did but ‘The Notorious’ is happy to leave the rivalry in the past if Nurmagomedov doesn’t want to continue fighting.

Having shared the Octagon with both McGregor and Poirier in recent years, Nurmagomedov is perhaps better placed than most to offer a prediction for Saturday’s headliner.

‘The Eagle’ expects McGregor to have an early edge and potentially possess the power to stop Poirier but Nurmagomedov believes the advantage will be with Poirier in the latter rounds.

“Just two rounds – Conor,” Nurmagomedov said. “Early it is Conor.

“But, third round, number four, I think Dustin can beat this guy.”

