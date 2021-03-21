Dana White claims Kevin Holland had ‘mental breakdown’ in defeat to Derek Brunson

Dana White was not happy about the showing of Kevin Holland in Saturday night’s main event.

Kevin Holland, who has made a habit of speaking to his opponents in the Octagon, appeared to be more focused on talking than fighting in his first UFC main event against Derek Brunson over the weekend.

Clearly coming up short against Brunson throughout the middleweight headliner, Holland made his voice heard by speaking to the likes of UFC President Dana White and recently-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, both of whom were sat cageside.

White was not entertained by Holland’s performance and criticised his behaviour after the event.

“I think that was a mental breakdown,” White told Yahoo! Sports. “The only other thing I saw like it was when Lennox Lewis fought that guy [Oliver McCall] who kept his hands at his side and was crying.

“I don’t know what he was doing. I think he might not have been able to handle the pressure and just broke mentally. I haven’t seen anything like that.”

Brunson claimed a unanimous decision over Holland, who was named breakout fighter of 2020 by many publications after his five victories in the calendar year.

And while Holland will likely continue to be a favourite among many fight fans, White ridiculed the aptly-named ‘Big Mouth’ for prioritising fun over getting his hand raised.

“He wasn’t bitching about anything,” White said when asked what Holland was saying. “He thought everybody in here was his friend and he was just out having some fun.”

After Saturday night’s defeat, Holland hinted at a drop down to the welterweight division and he defiantly rejected suggestions to tone down his mid-fight verbosity.

“Never going to stop talking. If you guys don’t fucking like it, deuces,” Holland said on Instagram.

“I’m gonna be me till I die never said I wanted to be the champ I said I wanted to have a good time and that I did, on to the next.”

