Dana White hopes to bet big against Jake Paul, YouTuber responds

Dana White has had his fair share of issues with Ben Askren but it’s clear to see who the UFC President is backing when his former welterweight shares the ring with Jake Paul.

In the next test of Jake Paul’s boxing skill, the YouTube star will welcome Ben Askren to the ring next month and opinion is divided on how the bout will play out.

While Paul has looked impressive in his first two boxing fights, enjoying two devastating knockout wins, the combat sports experience of Askren makes the April 17 bout a fascinating affair.

Askren comes from a grappling background but managed to reach an elite level in mixed martial arts, a feat which has required years of striking training, and he is working with esteemed boxing coach Freddie Roach in preparation for his clash with Paul in Atlanta.

“Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a fucking boxer,” White said during an appearance on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, featuring former world champion Zah Judah.

“This guy’s a fucking YouTube kid. Zab, no bullshit, you’re hanging out with the kid, you know him. You’re saying he can fight? Zab Judah said he can fight.

“The kid that he’s going to fight is a wrestler. A real good wrestler, decorated wrestler, but he’s actually fought real guys. He’s been a world champion in other organisations.”

White is no stranger to gambling and he plans to bet big on the outcome of Paul vs. Askren.

The UFC President is more than confident that his former fighter will come out on top against Paul.

“I hope you can bet on this thing, cause I’ll bet $1 million that he loses this fucking fight,” White said of Paul.

“Bet $1 million that he loses this fight. I hope we can bet on this.”

It hasn’t taken long for Paul to respond to White’s comments, however, as the social media personality raised the stakes even further.

Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a “Boxer” and me a “YouTuber”🤡 pic.twitter.com/QoHnbRvpHl — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 11, 2021

Paul has challenged White to put $2 million of his money on the line and Paul will do the same, with the winner of the bet taking home a total of $4 million.

“Dana let’s double the bet up!” Paul wrote. “$2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all.

“My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a “Boxer” and me a “YouTuber.”

