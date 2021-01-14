Dana White looking forward to ‘the crying and begging’ when he catches illegal stream organisers

Dana White has doubled down on his threats to people who plan to illegally stream upcoming UFC events.

Only last week, Dana White hinted that he intended to clamp down on those who intended to distribute or view UFC 257 – headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II – without paying for the official pay-per-view.

Having missed out on gate revenue for almost all of 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, White plans to recoup as many of his losses as possible this year.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend international fight week, which will be closed out by McGregor vs. Poirier II, while UFC 257 will likely represent one of the promotion’s most lucrative pay-per-view cards of 2021.

White has revealed that a new system is in place to catch online pirates and the UFC president sounds very, very excited to do so.

“We’ve been one of the leagues that has been so proactive on piracy,” White said in an interview with The Mac Life.

“I love how cool and tough these guys act on social media because – let me tell you what, we’ve caught a lot of people.

“Let me tell you what they do: They cry. They cry, and they beg not to be prosecuted and all this other stuff.

“We just overcame a huge hurdle in the piracy world, and we’re going to catch some of these guys in 2021, and I look forward to the crying and the begging. We’ll see how tough they are when they get caught.”

White conceded that online piracy is a problem that the UFC will never be able to fully solve but the no-nonsense UFC chief is eager to get his hands on a few high-profile individuals who have been guilty of illegally distributing content.

And ahead of UFC 257, which will be one of the most sought-after events of 2021, White has laid out a stark warning.

“They’re never all going to go away. They’re going to be out there, and we’re not trying to get rid of all of them,” White continued.

“I just want to catch a few. That’s all I’m looking for. You can’t shut the whole thing down. That piracy industry is going to go on forever.

“Let me catch a few and watch what happens — and I will. Oh, it’s coming.”

