Dana White dares illegal streamers to try watch UFC 257 without paying

Dana White has made it his mission to clamp down on online piracy of UFC content this year.

It just so happens that the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021 will likely be one of the year’s most popular as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for his rematch with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257.

And Dana White is daring streamers to attempt to access the content without paying for it in what is a bold move from the UFC President.

In the build-up to UFC 257, White has made it clear that a new system is in place to identify and prosecute those who illegally distribute his organisation’s content and he proudly announced that they’ve already caught someone with just two days to go until McGregor vs. Poirier II.

Having previously discussed how he is looking forward to the “crying and the begging” from those that are caught in the promotion’s new crusade to cut down on online piracy, White challenged fans to try to illegally access UFC 257 this weekend.

“I’m glad you asked me about that because we got one!” White said at the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference.

“We got him. We’re watching this guy right now. All you have to do is turn it on on Saturday and we got you, fucker.

“I can’t wait. Turn it on on Saturday, streamers! And see what happens.”

UFC 257 is set to be one of the most sought-after events of the calendar year and White hopes that the pay-per-view return will help recoup some of the losses from gate revenue in 2020.

Some fans will be in attendance for this Saturday’s event, although the big money will come from the pay-per-view which, according to the UFC boss, is trending to be a huge success.

“This thing is trending great,” White said. “It’s going to be good. When was there a bad one?

“Since the pandemic started there hasn’t been a bad pay-per-view, they’ve all been over-performing so you can only imagine what this is going to do.”

