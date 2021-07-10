Dana White looked furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of weigh-in attire

The UFC President appeared none too pleased.

Dana White seemed furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of attire for the ceremonial UFC 264 weigh-ins as the Irishman chose to sport his own clothes rather than the official UFC fight apparel.

Fighters are expected to wear the UFC fight kit, now manufactured by Venum, for all official fight week duties and UFC 264 was supposed to be a huge opportunity to showcase the kit’s new partner, Crypto.com.

In the same way that football jerseys display sponsors’ names on the chest, UFC fighters will now have Crypto.com on their chests as part of the deal.

We debuted our OFFICIAL kit partner @CryptoCom at #UFC264 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins!

But McGregor had other plans as he rocked up to the ceremonial weigh-ins wearing his own shorts and a Blackforge FC shirt, promoting the pub he purchased last year.

McGregor was the only fighter who snubbed the official fight kit and it didn’t seem to sit well with White when the Irishman arrived on the stage.

White exchanged words with McGregor, who looked irritated with whatever the UFC boss said to him.

Dana White didn’t look best pleased with Conor McGregor

McGregor took off his top and posed for the cameras on the scales, having made the non-title lightweight limit of 156lbs at the official weigh-ins earlier on Friday.

Opponent Dustin Poirier also made 156lbs, as did former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who weighed in as a potential back-up for the UFC 264 main event if anything should happen to McGregor or Poirier at the last minute.

@DustinPoirier and @TheNotoriousMMA stare-down for the final time.

In his final promo, McGregor again vowed to kill Poirier, who has taken the high road in the trash talk department.

“In 16 hours time, this man is going to learn that if you disrespect a person’s kindness and take it as a weakness then you must pay,” McGregor said.

“Tomorrow night, I’m going to make this man pay with his life and I mean it. You’re dead in that Octagon tomorrow night.”

