Dana White gives realistic timeline for Conor McGregor return

The Irishman has been released from hospital.

UFC President Dana White expects Conor McGregor to be out of action for a full year as ‘The Notorious’ recovers from his leg break at UFC 264.

McGregor suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula in the first round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, and he underwent successful surgery on Sunday.

With doubts over whether McGregor will ever return to the Octagon, the Dubliner was medically suspended for six months by the Nevada Athletic Commission unless cleared by an orthopaedic doctor.

White expects McGregor to fight again, however, and gave a more realistic timeline for a return.

“He’ll be back in a year,” White told TMZ Sports.

With no injuries for Poirier last weekend, ‘The Diamond’ is set to take on Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title next and that bout could take place before the year is out.

Dana White provides update on Conor McGregor

McGregor was released from hospital on his 33rd birthday and he is expected to continue his recovery in Los Angeles.

“I think they just released him right now from the hospital about 10 or 15 minutes ago,” White said.

“He will be in LA for a little while. I don’t know if he’s going to fly home, or what he’s going to do.”

While the UFC 264 headliner was supposed to draw a line under the rivalry between McGregor and Poirier, a fourth fight is now likely between the lightweight contenders – not only because of the way that the trilogy fight ended but because of Poirier’s anger about McGregor’s behaviour after the bout.

Saturday’s defeat means that McGregor has now won only one of his last four MMA fights, with a first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone the only time McGregor has gotten his hand raised since becoming UFC lightweight champion in 2016.

