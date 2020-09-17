Dana White has revealed that he is in discussions with Conor McGregor for a potential comeback.

Conor McGregor retired from mixed martial arts for a third time in June and has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons again recently, when he was reportedly arrested in Corsica for alleged attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.

In spite of those factors, the UFC remains interested in having its most reliable cash-cow return to the Octagon.

White has dropped a major hint regarding the Irishman’s future, suggesting that McGregor could well be back next year.

“We’re actually working on some fun stuff for Conor at the beginning of next year,” White said on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“He should be back next year. I’m not saying he’s coming back to fight, guaranteed, but we’re talking right now about some stuff.”

White did address McGregor’s latest legal issue at a press conference last weekend but the UFC President has not commented on the social media activity of his former featherweight and lightweight champion.

McGregor sparked concern among his fans with a pair of now-deleted tweets on Monday before taking to his private Facebook page to issue a lengthy statement the next day.

“I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it,” McGregor wrote.

“Try set me up all yous f***ing want over and over and over the truth will always set me free!”

McGregor also praised the existence of DNA and CCTV while hitting out at accusers in an expletive-laden rant.

McGregor continued: ” Never will I fold! The truth is the truth and it gives me wings! I know my character! God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless Eye witness! God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free!

“Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Not now not f***ing ever! I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight!

“I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else’s life! No f***ing way!”

