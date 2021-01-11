Dana White backs Conor McGregor to accept short-notice replacement if necessary

Dana White is confident that Conor McGregor would have no issue accepting a short-notice change of opponent if anything happens to Dustin Poirier over the next fortnight.

Conor McGregor has never shied away from a late change of plans in his career and Dana White insists that that version of ‘The Notorious’ is back.

McGregor is set to share the Octagon with Poirier in the main event of UFC 257, seven years after the Irishman knocked Poirier out, but there are few certainties in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Late injuries are commonplace in MMA and throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the UFC has had to make last-minute alterations to fight cards.

But White has little doubt that McGregor would be willing to repeat what he did ahead of fights with Chad Mendes and Nate Diaz by accepting a short-notice change of opponent.

White told ESPN: “I’ve seen the social media posts but from my conversations with Conor, I know when the real Conor is here and when the other Conor is here. Believe me when I tell you that the real Conor is here.

"If something happens to Dustin Poirier, he is the Conor McGregor, right now, that does not give a s— who we put in that fight on that night. He’s that guy right now… That Conor McGregor is back.”@danawhite says the old Conor McGregor is back 😤 #UFC257 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/5KW1qC7rl0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 11, 2021

“This is one of the things that I’ve always given this kid so much credit for, if something happens to Dustin Poirier, he is the Conor McGregor right now that does not give a s**t who we put in that fight on that night.

“He’s that guy right now. There isn’t going to be any ‘Oh, what about this guy or that guy?’ He would be like ‘Who’s ready? Who you got? I’m going to the gym so just tell me who is showing up on Saturday!’ He’s that guy right now. That Conor McGregor is back.”

Attention to detail is clearly important to McGregor and the Irishman has made a point of ensuring everything is perfectly in place for his first fight in 12 months.

White assured fight fans, some of whom will be in attendance at UFC 257, that McGregor’s mentality is exactly where it needs to be for his rematch with Poirier.

“He’s hitting me up asking questions about the layout of the arena, the walk-ins and all these types of things that he’s interested in knowing about right now,” White revealed.

“He’s all-in on this thing. If you are a Conor McGregor fan and you love everything about his fights, don’t miss this one.”

