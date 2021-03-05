Dana White compares Conor McGregor situation to Rocky plot

Share and Enjoy !

Dana White has again compared Conor McGregor’s situation to that of the protagonist in Rocky III.

After January’s defeat to Dustin Poirier, Dana White questioned whether Conor McGregor’s hunger was at the same level that it was on the Irishman’s meteoric rise to the pinnacle of mixed martial arts.

The UFC president wondered whether McGregor’s fame and fortune caused him to lose focus on what earned him his superstar status in the first place.

Amid ongoing negotiations over a rubber match, White compared McGregor’s situation to that of Rocky Balboa in the third instalment of the film series.

“I think the loss put him back into a really good place,” White said on the Jim Rome Show. “It’s the classic Rocky III. You’re pulling up to the fight in yachts and covered in Versace and you got all the money in the world, it’s hard to stay hungry.”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that McGregor’s wealth didn’t play as significant a role in January’s defeat as others have suggested.

McGregor is eager to immediately right the wrongs of his showing at UFC 257 when he shares the Octagon with Poirier for a third time.

White recently revealed that the UFC is targeting a summer date to complete the trilogy between McGregor and Poirier.

“Conor’s ready to roll,” White said. “Conor wants to fight again.

“He wants the rematch with Dustin Poirier, and he wants it as soon as possible. We’re working on it. Hopefully this summer.”

Poirier is open to the idea of a third clash, although the Lafayette native is aware of the importance of having fans present to maximise gate revenue.

At a press conference ahead of UFC 259, White confirmed that he was in talks to begin staging events in Texas now that the state has completely opened without Covid-19 restrictions.

