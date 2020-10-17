Dana White rejects Conor McGregor request for Dustin Poirier rematch

Dana White has turned down Conor McGregor’s location request for his much-discussed rematch with Dustin Poirier.

A verbal agreement has been reached between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier to run it back on January 23.

While McGregor was initially adamant to fight before Christmas, UFC President Dana White insisted that there was no suitable date for the Irishman this side of the new year.

Earlier this week, McGregor accepted the January 23 date on offer for the rematch with Poirier but expressed a desire to have the fight take place at the AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

White, however, seemingly has no intention to promote a fight at such a massive venue amid the ongoing uncertainty over fan attendance.

Fans haven’t been allowed at a UFC event for months due to Covid-19 protocols and White doesn’t see the logic in doing a fight at a stadium with a capacity of over 80,000 if they can only partially fill the seats.

“Conor said ‘yes’ and Dustin said, ‘yes,’ so now it’s a matter of getting contracts signed,” White told MMA Fighting. “Listen, we’ve had a very good relationship with [Dallas Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones for a long time and talked about Dallas, Texas, stadium forever.

“I’m not going into any arena where we’re going to fill a quarter of the arena or half of the arena or any of that stuff, so when crowds are ready to come back we’ll do crowds again.”

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the UFC has been hosting the majority of its fight cards at either the Apex in Las Vegas or at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Sacrificing the guaranteed millions that McGregor would generate in gate revenue would not be ideal for White but the UFC boss is hopeful that things may return to normality after the American presidential election next month.

White added: “Obviously, when we all leave Fight Island and go home we’re literally days away from the election and I truly believe that the election’s gonna have a huge impact on all the bullsh*t that we’ve been dealing with for the last however many months. I’m hoping a lot of this is gonna go away after the election.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, dana white, UFC