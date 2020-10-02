Dana White on how Conor McGregor blew opportunity at Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch

Dana White insists Conor McGregor ruined his chance to exact revenge against Khabib Nurmagomedov with his social media antics over the past week.

White revealed his plans to have Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov coach opposite one another on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter ahead of a rematch but the undefeated Russian decided against it after McGregor’s recent social media activity.

White has not spoken to McGregor since the Irishman decided to release a number of private messages between the pair last week and the war of words has intensified in the days that followed.

Apparently, talks were underway for Nurmagomedov to coach on The Ultimate Fighter if he came out on top against Justin Gaethje later this month and McGregor was going to be his opposing coach.

“He [Nurmagomedov] was going to do it until Conor did all of this s***, that’s what I was saying,” White told Barstool Sports.

Dana White (@danawhite) also tells @RobbieBarstool that a McGregor/Khabib season of The Ultimate Fighter was in the works before Conor's recent feud with the UFC Full interview coming soon to @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/P8NVftqPT4 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 30, 2020

“I felt like I was in a good place and I was going to get that done. We were going to do the Ultimate Fighter on ESPN and do the rematch but Conor blew that.

“Khabib said ‘f*** him.'”

In an attempt to distance himself from the UFC, McGregor reached out to another former opponent, Dustin Poirier, and offered to share the cage with him in a charity exhibition fight under MMA rules but with no involvement from the UFC.

White reportedly responded to that by attempting to make the McGregor vs. Poirier rematch in the UFC.

“Conor and I have not talked outside the public stuff,” White added. “Then he called out Poirier for a fight with Conor in Dublin for charity so we offered both of them a fight.

If it's a fight @TheNotoriousMMA wants, it seems to be a fight he'll get.@DanaWhite tells @RobbieBarstool that an offer has officially been made to Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier (@DustinPoirier) for a fight inside the UFC. They are currently waiting to hear back. pic.twitter.com/cOXKZ8FAPu — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 30, 2020

“We offered Dustin and Conor a fight so we are waiting to hear back.”

Despite seemingly accepting the fight on social media, Poirier told ESPN that he has not yet received a UFC contract to fight McGregor.

