Dana White intervenes in Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier charity fight

Dana White was never going to let Conor McGregor fight without having his say.

Earlier this week, Conor McGregor reached out to former opponent Dustin Poirier in the hope of arranging a mixed martial arts exhibition for charity.

Amid his ongoing war of words with UFC President Dana White, McGregor was determined to deny the UFC any involvement in the charity contest.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion intended to make the television arrangements himself ahead of the exhibition in Dublin on December 12 and McGregor has even shared promotional posters.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLfFbQ0IJF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 30, 2020

While McGregor retired from mixed martial arts in June, he remains in the UFC rankings which would suggest that he, like Poirier, is still under contract.

And with UFC contracts containing strict exclusivity clauses, McGregor and Poirier were never going to be able to do their own thing without Uncle Dana having his say.

White insisted that both McGregor and Poirier have been offered a contract to fight each other under the UFC banner but he has not heard back from either lightweight.

“(Conor) called out Poirier for a fight with (him) in Dublin for charity,” White said in an interview with Barstool Sports.

“So we offered them both a fight. We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them.”

Poirier responded to White’s claim by posting a couple of cryptic tweets, one of which simply read “I accept” before the below message as Gaeilge.

Sláinte — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 1, 2020

McGregor knocked Poirier out when they fought for the first time at UFC 178 six years ago but both fighters went on an incredible run after that fight and still find themselves in the top five in the 155lbs rankings.

McGregor remains furious with the UFC for their handling of his 2020 season and he is reportedly in talks to return to the boxing ring next year for a lucrative bout with Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East.

