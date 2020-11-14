Dana White unsure of status of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II

Dana White isn’t worried about the possibility that Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II hasn’t yet been signed.

UFC President Dana White wasn’t able to confidently confirm that the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was officially signed for January 23.

While McGregor seems to be of the opinion that he will return to the Octagon in the new year against Poirier, who has reportedly put pen to paper on the bout agreement, an announcement has yet to be made.

Ahead of this weekend’s UFC event, White was asked about the status of the rematch and while he was uncertain about contracts, he was not concerned about the possibility that McGregor would pull out.

“I don’t know the answer to that question,” White told ESPN. “Listen, I’m not worried about it. Conor McGregor has never said, ‘Listen I want to fight,’ gone out the way that he’s gone out, talked about it…

“We got him his own date. Conor McGregor’s going to show up and fight. I’m not worried about his bout agreement, but I don’t know if it’s been signed. I’m assuming it has, but it wasn’t the other day when I texted, the fight wasn’t done yet.”

McGregor and Poirier verbally agreed to run it back on their own terms in Dublin before 2020 was out but the UFC was never going to allow that to happen without the promotion’s involvement.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, White had yet to decide on a venue for the rematch when he spoke earlier this week, although the most likely location will be in Abu Dhabi, where the UFC staged nine events this year.

“Jan. 23 on Fight Island, if everything goes according to plans,” White said. “There are a ton of if’s right now. I have to see where the world is at in the next couple of months.”

The rematch will take place at 155lbs.

