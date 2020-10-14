Dana White ‘creates date’ for Conor McGregor’s return to Octagon

Dana White is waiting to hear back from Conor McGregor before committing to a new UFC fight card in January.

Amid rumours of a rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, UFC President Dana White insists that bout agreements have been sent to both parties but only one side has accepted.

White confirmed that he is willing to create a new date at the beginning of next year to give enough time for McGregor and Poirier to properly promote what would be a pay-per-view hit.

McGregor named three dates that worked for his schedule – November 21, December 12 and December 19 – after initially refusing any UFC involvement in his MMA comeback amid his ongoing war of words with White.

But it sounds like White is going to hold out for a 2021 date for ‘The Notorious’ in the hope that fans will be able to return to arenas and grant the UFC a lucrative gate return.

“We offered them both the fight,” White told The National.

“Dustin accepted the fight. We’re waiting on Conor. We actually made a date for him, a date that we didn’t have.

“We created another date in January for Dustin vs. Conor, we’re just waiting to hear back from Conor to get this thing done.”

McGregor has been advised against going out on his own with his promotional venture and his contract likely prevents him from headlining a mixed martial arts event without consulting the UFC.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLfFbQ0IJF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 30, 2020

White has set a deadline for McGregor vs. Poirier II to get signed but he is awaiting an update on the possibility of having fans present before confirming a location, with Las Vegas currently the most likely.

“Yeah there is but I don’t know what the deadline is. My poor lawyer is dealing with all of that,” White continued.

“I don’t know about January, probably in Las Vegas but anything is possible. Who knows? Let’s see what the world looks like in January. Maybe fans are back in January and Conor vs. Dustin is in a sold-out arena somewhere.”

