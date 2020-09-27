Dana White slams Conor McGregor for “one of the dirtiest things you can do”

Dana White has slammed Conor McGregor for publicly sharing a series of direct messages between the pair.

Prior to announcing that his next fight will be against Manny Pacquiao in a boxing ring, Conor McGregor released a number of Instagram private messages with the UFC president.

The content of the messages focused on the Irishman’s desire to continue his so-called 2020 season, with McGregor expressing an interest in fighting in Los Angeles in May before a return to Dublin in August, a plan that White wasn’t so sure about.

To Diego Sanchez…

I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in!

After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid.

Good luck this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Y0hf6Zr7XF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

White wasn’t happy that McGregor shared the messages that were meant to be kept private between the two.

“Listen, I’ve had people blowing me up left and right,” White said at the UFC 253 post-fight press conference.

“Everybody here knows, even the ladies. This is some man code stuff, you know? It’s just something you don’t do. It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do.”

The fact that one of the messages could have caused offence to Diego Sanchez, as White dismissed McGregor’s request to fight the TUF 1 veteran by jokingly suggesting that the UFC could lose its promoter licence if they made that particular bout, didn’t sit well with the organisation’s president.

“We were just talking about Diego Sanchez,” White continued.

“Diego Sanchez is in there in a private conversation I was having with Conor. When you’re the No. 2 or 3 ranked guy in the world and you’re telling me you want to fight but you want to fight unranked, 39-year-old Diego Sanchez in a main event in Los Angeles – no.”

Sanchez suffered a lopsided defeat to Jake Matthews on the undercard of UFC 253 and despite his keenness to share the Octagon with McGregor in the final fight of his contract, Sanchez will likely have to do without that lucrative dream bout even though McGregor is still up for it.

