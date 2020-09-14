Dana White responds to Conor McGregor allegations in Corsica

Dana White has responded to reports in France that Conor McGregor was arrested last week.

Conor McGregor was arrested in Corsica for what the prosecutor’s office stated was alleged attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.

McGregor, who was in the French region to prepare for a 180km yacht voyage, has vigorously denied all allegations of misconduct via his representatives, who confirmed that “he has been interviewed and released.”

The reports emerged on Saturday afternoon and when the UFC staged an event later that evening in Las Vegas, the promotion’s president Dana White was always going to be asked for a comment on the matter.

White spoke more about the lifestyle of McGregor than the incident itself as he said that he didn’t have enough information about the situation.

“That kind of a life, crazy sh*t happens when you’re in that type of lifestyle,” White told the media. “You try to go out and act normal and be normal, and it’s hard to do sometimes.

“I’m not defending Conor in any way, shape, or form. I don’t know enough about the situation to talk about it all. But I do know I’ve gone out with him before, and it’s batsh*t nuts.”

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, slammed the allegations and released a firm statement on his client.

Attar told ESPN: “I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday.”

No stranger to controversy, McGregor has not fought in the UFC since January and the Irishman insists he is retired from mixed martial arts.

c

Many feel that McGregor’s MMA career is not over and he has hinted at a return to the Octagon in recent weeks.

But the UFC president is not too sure about the chances of seeing the likes of McGregor and fellow recently-retired fighter, Henry Cejudo, compete again.

White said: “I think when you have guys like Conor and Cejudo that have done it for a long time and cut weight, dieting, all the bullsh*t you go through, and then you make a lot of money – you just don’t feel like doing it any more. A lot of people don’t think Conor’s really done. I don’t know the answer to that question either, but we’ll see.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, dana white, UFC