Share and Enjoy !

Dana White has confirmed that the UFC is targeting the completion of the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy for this summer.

Despite the comprehensive nature of Dustin Poirier’s victory over Conor McGregor in their rematch last month, there remains an appetite for a rubber match to close out the rivalry.

Dana White has admitted that with both parties interested in a third clash after a knockout win for each, McGregor vs. Poirier III is the fight that makes sense next.

“They both want it,” White said of McGregor and Poirier. “So when you’ve got two guys who want the trilogy as bad as those two do, we try to make it happen.

“It’ll happen this summer.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the UFC lightweight title will be on line for the bout, with White continuing to speak to reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the hope of tempting the undefeated Russian to return to the Octagon.

Nurmagomedov remains the 155lbs champion despite announcing his retirement after his submission victory over Justin Gaethje last October.

‘The Eagle’ met with White last month but an agreement couldn’t be reached on Nurmagomedov’s return.

The pair will meet again in the coming weeks and White has vowed to continue attempting to persuade Nurmagomedov back for one more fight until he demands to be left alone.

The title picture in the UFC’s 155lbs division has sparked calls for something of an unofficial tournament to decide the next title fight.

White continued: “If you look at number one through to number nine, they’re the baddest dudes in the world in that division so we’ll start putting those fights together soon and determine who gets to fight for the title, vacant or against Khabib.”

READ NEXT – Floyd Mayweather outlines plan for series of questionable exhibition bouts in 2021

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: conor mcgregor, dana white, Dustin Poirier, UFC