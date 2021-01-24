Dana White compares Conor McGregor situation to Rocky III

Dana White is unsure how Conor McGregor will respond to Saturday’s defeat to Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor fell to a second-round knockout defeat to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 and the Irishman made clear his desire to return to his hotel room with his family and regroup before committing to his next career move.

McGregor’s plans to compete seven times in the next 18 months hit an early stumbling block when he was stopped by Poirier in a rematch of their 2014 fight.

While ‘The Notorious’ has challenged fierce rival Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the Octagon, it’s possible that McGregor will not be able to compete as frequently as he’d hoped prior to his TKO defeat to Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

Dana White hadn’t spoken to McGregor by the time he took the post-fight press conference but the UFC President suggested that his promotion’s most lucrative cash cow could go in one of two directions.

“I think it’ll make him hungry,” White said of McGregor’s defeat.

“There are two ways this goes – Hungrier or ‘I’m done.’ He’s got the money.

“When you think about it – I’m a huge Rocky fan – this is like Rocky III!

“When you get off a 310ft yacht and you’re living the good life, it’s tough to be a savage when he’s living like he lives with the money that he has.

“When he was on his way up; he was a hungry, young kid and he didn’t have any money, he wanted nice things. He wanted nice suits, nice cars and nice houses. He’s got everything he ever wanted.

“I don’t know. It goes either this way or that way.”

McGregor, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to have retirement anywhere in his thoughts and he has left the door open for the completion of trilogies against both Poirier and Nate Diaz.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, UFC, UFC 257