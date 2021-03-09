Dan Hardy confirms UFC exit after incident involving female employee

Share and Enjoy !

British mixed martial arts legend Dan Hardy has confirmed that he is no longer working with the UFC as the former welterweight challenger responded to rumours of being fired over an incident involving a female employee.

It emerged over the weekend that Dan Hardy, who has developed into one of the UFC’s most popular commentators and analysts in recent years, would no longer be appearing on UFC broadcasts due to an incident in Abu Dhabi.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Hardy had been fired by the UFC and BT Sport due to an argument with a female employee.

Hardy, who challenged for the UFC’s 170lbs title in 2010, confirmed his departure on Saturday but took umbrage with the characterisation of the incident in a report from BJPenn.com.

“I am no longer working directly with the UFC. The ‘female’ part is irrelevant. It was a disagreement over an opportunity missed, or withheld, and I’d love some answers but can’t get any,” Hardy tweeted.

Rather misleading headline there, @bjpenndotcom. Not entirely accurate either.

In recent weeks, Hardy has hinted at a return to the Octagon nine years after his last bout and ‘The Outlaw’ had targeted the likes of Nick Diaz and Matt Brown as potential opponents.

The 38-year-old thanked his fans for their support after being let go by the UFC and vowed to continue his analysis work on his own personal platforms.

“Thank you for the kind words and support,” Hardy said. “I’m doing just fine, and am not going anywhere. I’ll still be breaking fights down on my channel, and elsewhere.

“I’m here in service of MMA, and sometimes that puts you on the other side of the line. I’m fine with that.”

