Dan Hardy issues statement after being let go by UFC for ‘verbal disagreement’

Dan Hardy has released a statement in a bid to clarify why he will no longer be working directly with the UFC.

It emerged over the weekend that the UFC had decided to part ways with Dan Hardy, a popular commentator and analyst, for an argument with a female member of staff.

The incident, which took place in Abu Dhabi in January, has been played down by Hardy, a former UFC welterweight challenger.

Hardy revealed he has apologised to the member of staff but the 38-year-old is still waiting for answers from the UFC regarding the investigation into the incident.

“It was a verbal disagreement between myself and a member of the UFC staff. It was forthright but not aggressive, and specific to work,” Hardy wrote in a statement on his website.

Thank you for the kind words and support. I’m doing just fine, and am not going anywhere. I’ll still be breaking fights down on my channel, and elsewhere… 😏 I’m here in service of MMA, and sometimes that puts you on the other side of the line. I’m fine with that. 👊🏼 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 7, 2021

“I have apologised to the individual, for the embarrassment they must have felt, as a small handful of our colleagues from the British media were present.

“We were taking a brief break from recording UFC 258 content, a few hours after the Holloway Kattar event had concluded, when the disagreement occurred. The conversation could have definitely taken place in a better location, and under better circumstances.”

Hardy, a pioneer of British MMA, revealed that his team had their credentials for UFC 259 revoked following the altercation.

"Because he walks to the Octagon in his pyjamas he's a martial artist and I'm not?!" 🥋@DanHardyMMA and @GeorgesStPierre discussed #WhatWentDown and rewatched their promo 10 years on and it was brilliant 😅#Bestof2020pic.twitter.com/bmOVsr1H43 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 30, 2020

According to Hardy, British broadcaster BT Sport have not parted company with the Nottingham man and he is hoping to speak to UFC President Dana White to receive clarity on the matter.

Hardy continued: “BT Sport have not fired me, and are still keen on working with me in some capacity. I’m appreciative of their interest in a continued collaboration. Thank you all for the support in the comments across their accounts. They are paying attention and making efforts, although there is pressure to push me out entirely.

“The Raptors were quarantined for three weeks in order to attend UFC 259, but had their credentials revoked, so we’re diversifying our content a little, and appreciate your subs and support.

“It has been suggested that a reconciliation between myself and the UFC is possible, and of course, I hope that is the case. I have yet to speak to, or hear from Dana, and get a better understanding of his perspective on the situation.

“The result of their brief and private investigation has left me with little closure, and hope that at some point I’m able to get more information of what I’ve actually been accused.”

