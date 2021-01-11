The Covid-19 measures in place for fans attending Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II

To the surprise of many, fans will be in attendance for Conor McGregor’s rematch with Dustin Poirier later this month.

UFC President Dana White had made it clear that he would do everything he could to have fans present for Conor McGregor’s first fight of 2021 after hinting at the gate revenue the promotion would miss out on if ‘The Notorious’ returned to a spectator-less arena.

McGregor vs. Poirier II will take place in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and it was announced last Friday that tickets were available for a limited number of fans to attend UFC 257, as well as the events throughout international fight week.

Unsurprisingly, those tickets sold out almost immediately for the rematch that has been seven years in the making although a number of coronavirus measures have been put in place to make the Etihad Arena as Covid-compliant as possible amid the ongoing pandemic.

McGregor has vowed to knock Poirier out within 60 seconds when they share the Octagon for the first time since their 2014 meeting that ended in a stoppage victory for the Irishman after 106 seconds.

Below are the list of Covid-19 measures that will be in place at the venue.

1. Upon arriving to the venue entrance, all spectators will undergo a check of their valid 48-hour PCR test, thermal scanning and ticket checks. Spectators will have to present the AlHosn App OR a medical centre report for the valid 48-Hour PCR test

2. Any spectator showing signs of high fever or does not have a valid 48-hour PCR Covid-19 test will be denied entry with no refunds to their ticket

3. Wearing a face mask is always mandatory within the venue, even when seated

4. Adhere to social distancing guidelines in and around the venue

5. Contactless payments are required

6. Food and non-alcoholic beverages can be ordered from your seat and through hawkers or via physical concessions at the venue

7. Alcohol will be available through hawkers and physical concessions at the venue

8. Sanitisation of the venue will take place prior to the event

9. Sanitisers are placed around the venue

