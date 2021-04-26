Conor McGregor sets sights on welterweight division after another dig at Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor has repeated his “copying” accusations against Kamaru Usman and vowed to return to the welterweight division to win a world title in a third UFC weight class.

Earlier this month, Conor McGregor hit out at Kamaru Usman for stealing one of his most iconic lines, when the UFC welterweight champion referred to fights against him as “green panty nights.”

McGregor took aim at Usman again on Sunday morning, hours after ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ successfully defended his 170lbs title by knocking out Jorge Masvidal.

‘The Notorious’ suggested that Usman copied a combination of his to finish Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261 before suggesting that he will end up sharing the Octagon with Usman at some stage in the future.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

McGregor is scheduled to take part in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at lightweight in July and the Irishman explained his plans to regain the UFC’s 155lbs title before targeting the welterweight division.

“I’m a block at 170 guys,” McGregor tweeted. “Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. “I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha ‘cos any one of these fools can get it’ – Usman.”

McGregor has fought at welterweight on three occasions in the past, against Nate Diaz twice and Donald Cerrone, but most would agree that the Dubliner is a natural lightweight.

Except when I touch you at 170, they go out. They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished. https://t.co/URd8wTHvyZ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 26, 2021

Usman responded to McGregor’s post by taunting his finishing ability and recent outings in the Octagon, which prompted McGregor to question why Usman rescheduled his title defence against Gilbert Burns from UFC 256 to UFC 258.

McGregor tweeted: “Relax there, carbuncles. You big spotty back pox. You were ringside last time I fought at 170. 40 seconds is all it took.

“Why did you reschedule Burns fight? What was the reason, that was never given to the public, why that already signed fight was then rescheduled.”

