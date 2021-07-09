Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier weigh in for UFC 264

We’ve got a fight!

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have both hit the target at the official weigh-ins for UFC 264 this weekend, meaning Saturday night’s main event is official.

Poirier was the first fighter to the scales in Las Vegas and despite McGregor’s press conference claim that ‘The Diamond’ looked like he was struggling to make the weight, Poirier hit the non-title lightweight limit of 156lbs with no issue.

McGregor followed suit 20 minutes later and like his lightweight rival, the Irishman weighed in at 156lbs and cut a composed and focused figure on the scales.

⚖️ = 156lbs

Seventh-ranked UFC lightweight Rafael dos Anjos, who was supposed to fight ‘The Notorious’ in 2016, weighed in on Friday as a potential back-up if something were to happen to either McGregor or Poirier between now and fight night. RDA also weighed in at 156lbs.

McGregor and Poirier will come face-to-face later today at the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 264 and security will have to keep their wits about them judging by the heated altercation at the face-off following Thursday’s press conference.

⚖️ = 156lbs

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will be in attendance at UFC 264 and he will be keeping a close eye on the outcome of the main event as the winner will likely be next up for the Brazilian.

“I’m going to go through his head,” McGregor said of Poirier at Thursday’s presser. “Put holes in him and take it off his shoulders. That’s the goal here.

“He’s done. This is it for him. This is the end of the road. Even after that last fight, ‘Oh I don’t love this anymore, I don’t love doing this.’ He knew what was coming. He knew the smacks he took.

“So it’s on now. Saturday night, he’s getting walked around that Octagon like a dog and put to sleep.”

