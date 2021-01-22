Conor McGregor sends message with weigh-in ahead of UFC 257 main event against Dustin Poirier

The UFC 257 main event is official as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier successfully weighed in ahead of their rematch in Abu Dhabi.

On Friday morning (Irish time), Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier took to the scales on Fight Island and neither appeared to have any difficulty making the weight limit.

McGregor was the first on the scales on Friday and came in at the championship limit of 155lbs although there will be no title on the line when he shares the Octagon with Poirier.

“That’s 155lbs! Championship weight!” McGregor shouted before making his way back to his hotel room to rehydrate.

Poirier, meanwhile, was hot on McGregor’s heels and he came in at 156lbs which is the limit for a non-title bout.

Saturday’s main event will be just the third time that McGregor has competed at lightweight in the UFC, while Poirier has been fighting at 155lbs ever since moving up immediately following his 2014 defeat to ‘The Notorious’.

Poirier has won 10 of his 13 fights since he last shared the Octagon with McGregor and held the interim 155lbs title before being bested in a unification clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

For the second consecutive fight, there’s an air of good will around a McGregor fight and there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the Irishman and Poirier going into their rematch.

Nothing personal, just business. 🤝 A lot has changed for @DustinPoirier and @TheNotoriousMMA in the last seven years. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/y7WUxnBBxE — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 21, 2021

“I’ve been highly impressed,” McGregor said of Poirier during Thursday’s press conference. “I think the whole business has been highly impressed, after that loss many, many years ago, he rose up became champion and has given so much back.

“I am honoured to share the octagon with this man. I know we have this competitive fire, and it’s still there, there’s no denying that and it’s going to be a good fireworks filled bout but the respect is admirable for this man from me.”

