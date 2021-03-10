Conor McGregor removed from UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings

Share and Enjoy !

Conor McGregor has dropped out of the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings after losing two of his last three bouts.

While he initially kept his place among the UFC’s top 15 pound-for-pound fighters after his recent defeat to Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor has now been replaced in the rankings.

New UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has taken McGregor’s place in the top 15 after the American’s contentious disqualification win over Petr Yan last weekend. Yan remains above Sterling in the rankings.

McGregor’s long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov remains atop the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings despite the fact that the undefeated Russian announced his retirement from mixed martial arts competition last October.

UFC President Dana White remains determined to persuade Nurmagomedov to return to the Octagon once more and the pair met yet again in Las Vegas last weekend.

White recently revealed plans to allow the UFC’s lightweight title picture to play out in 2021 with a number of fascinating fights that will decide the next challenger for the 155lbs belt.

Many felt the most logical next title fight, if Nurmagomedov remains retired, would be Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier.

But Poirier looks more likely to accept a lucrative rubber match against McGregor after ‘The Diamond’ stopped his Irish rival at UFC 257.

With the UFC targeting a summer date for McGregor vs. Poirier III, the Dubliner’s head coach is confident that ‘The Notorious’ has already addressed the technical issues identified in January’s rematch.

“He is just looking forward, I’m hoping we can get that rematch done in the summer,” John Kavanagh told BT Sport. “I’m not exactly sure, I don’t involve myself in the management side of things.

“We want to get that one back, got to figure out these fricking calf kicks, how to use them and defend them. We’re pretty confident we have that sorted out now. He looked excellent everywhere else. Give us a rematch, and we have the rematch, I feel.”

