Conor McGregor drops out of top five in UFC lightweight rankings

The UFC lightweight rankings have been updated and Conor McGregor has dropped two places.

Interestingly, Khabib Nurmagomedov remains atop the UFC 155lbs rankings as champion despite the fact that it looks increasingly likely that the undefeated Russian remains retired.

Dustin Poirier has leapfrogged Justin Gaethje to No. 1 in the rankings after his victory over Conor McGregor on Saturday night while Michael Chandler has been rewarded with a No. 4 ranking following his UFC debut, which ended in a TKO victory over Dan Hooker in last weekend’s co-main event.

Charles Oliveira remains in third spot after his UFC 256 victory over Tony Ferguson, who keeps his fifth-place ranking.

Everybody has an opinion on what should happen next in the UFC lightweight title picture after champion Nurmagomedov seemed to dismiss suggestions that he could return to the Octagon for one last outing, even after Poirier’s impressive win over McGregor.

We played matchmaker after UFC 257 and suggested four fights that make the most sense for the eight men involved in the title frame at 155lbs in the world’s preeminent mixed martial arts organisation.

For most fighters, justifying a title shot after two defeats from three most recent bouts would be difficult but McGregor may benefit from the fact that there would be enough interest in the completion of a trilogy with Poirier now that the record between them stands at 1-1.

McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh has dismissed concerns about the Irish fighter’s leg and made the case for a May meeting between ‘The Notorious’ and ‘The Diamond’ for the as-good-as-vacant lightweight belt.

“It’s one apiece. They’re right up there in the rankings, they’re very popular fighters and I think, stylistically, it’s a beautiful match-up to watch. I’d love to see lots and lots of rounds of the two of them,” Kavanagh told Ariel Helwani.

“Obviously Dustin is riding high with confidence now and with the more experience and added weight, he was able to take some of those shots. I’m sure his confidence is super-high at the moment.

“We have to fix that technique with the leg and watch out for a couple of other things as well.

“But Dustin vs. Conor III for the belt in maybe May or something like that, wouldn’t that be amazing?”

