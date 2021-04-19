Conor McGregor offers to produce new gloves for UFC amid ongoing issues

Conor McGregor has welcomed discussions with the UFC on the topic of his patented glove design.

Despite issues with the current UFC glove design that have been ongoing for years, few developments have been made to optimise the gloves sported by fighters in the world’s preeminent mixed martial arts organisation.

While significant strides have been made in the realms of anti-doping and weight cut management for UFC athletes, a major concern exists in terms of susceptibility to eye injury with the current glove model.

Eye pokes remain a serious problem in the UFC and calls for a considerable change to the design have fallen on deaf ears in recent years.

Conor McGregor believes he has the solution, however.

McGregor FAST MMA fight gloves!

McGregor FAST MMA fight gloves!

After showing off the glove design patented by his McGregor FAST company, ‘The Notorious’ suggested he would be willing to provide the UFC with his gloves which would result in fewer eye pokes in the Octagon.

Similar to the PRIDE design, the curve of McGregor’s glove means that fingers are automatically pointed downward, limiting the likelihood of accidentally poking an opponent in the eye when establishing range.

McGregor’s design also allows the freedom to grapple comfortably and the Irishman offered to speak to the UFC about potentially rolling them out for fighters on the roster.

Let’s talk, @ufc.

Let's talk, @ufc.

Happy to discuss our patented @McGregorFast fighting gloves prototype with you.

Esteemed MMA coach and former boxer Trevor Wittman has dedicated a significant amount of time to producing optimal gloves for MMA fighters but McGregor dismissed Wittman’s design.

McGregor is of the opinion that the best people to design MMA gloves would be experienced MMA fighters.

But Trevor wittman has never fought MMA tho?

You need guys with real experience.

Case in point the king of this shit. Me.

And Fuck other organisations.

I’m with the UFC. https://t.co/UnLXSiIize — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2021

McGregor has been fortunate enough to avoid eye pokes for the most part in his MMA career but others have not been so lucky.

Only last month, an accidental eye poke from Leon Edwards on opponent Belal Muhammad brought a premature end to the UFC Fight Night 187 headliner, with the main event deemed a No Contest.

