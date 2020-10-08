Conor McGregor demands to fight in 2020 after latest offer from UFC

Conor McGregor has agreed to bring an end to his very brief mixed martial arts retirement, as long as he fights in 2020.

Via social media, Conor McGregor let former opponent Dustin Poirier know that he has accepted the opportunity to take part in a rematch under the conditions that the fight takes place in either November or December.

McGregor reached an agreement with Poirier last month for a charity exhibition bout in Dublin amid the ongoing war of words between ‘The Notorious’ and Dana White.

McGregor vowed to donate a significant amount of money to Poirier’s charity for a mixed martial arts contest that had nothing to do with the UFC, an offer that Poirier quickly accepted.

UFC President Dana White soon intervened, however, and offered contracts to both McGregor and Poirier for the rematch under the UFC banner.

When Poirier reached out to the Irishman on Thursday to look for an update on negotiations, McGregor let ‘The Diamond’ know that he would agree to the rematch as long as it took place before the end of the year.

“I accepted the UFC offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020,” McGregor tweeted.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

“I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that card’s recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation.”

McGregor knocked Poirier out when the pair first shared the Octagon at UFC 178 six years ago but the two have maintained a civil relationship ever since.

It’s assumed that McGregor is pushing for a second UFC fight in 2020 to allow him to return to the boxing ring next year for a rumoured clash with Manny Pacquiao.

