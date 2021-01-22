Conor McGregor discusses UFC contract situation and sets ambitious activity target

Conor McGregor has revealed that he plans to extend his current UFC deal and hopes to be more active than he’s ever been in the coming 18 months.

Conor McGregor made no secret of his frustration about his lack of activity in 2020 but he is determined to make up for lost time starting on Saturday night, when he shares the Octagon with Dustin Poirier for the second time.

McGregor will turn 33 this summer and he has made more than enough money in his career to retire early but hanging up his gloves is not in the Irishman’s thoughts.

‘The Notorious’ plans to compete seven times in the next 18 months which is quite the target when you consider the fact that he’s only fought twice in the UFC since 2016.

“The truth is the fight game will never get rid of me,” McGregor told ESPN. “Conor McGregor will be here until the day I go out. So that’s it.

“If they line me up, I’ll get about seven fights in the next year and a half. That’s what I want.”

McGregor revealed that he has four fights remaining on his current deal with the UFC and he not only intends to honour his contract but he will extend his stay with the world’s pre-eminent mixed martial arts organisation.

“I’ve got four fights left on this contract with the UFC,” McGregor said.

“I’d do it in the first quarter of 2021 if they give me the dates.”

Despite an ugly dispute with Dana White that was played out in public last year, McGregor insists that he and the UFC President have since patched things up.

McGregor felt disrespected by the UFC at stages during 2020, which ultimately inspired his June retirement.

“It was like, you know what, you’re not gonna treat me with respect? I’m gone,” McGregor said.

“Sometimes you have to take yourself out of a situation if you’re not being respected or appreciated. Just distance yourself from it.”

