Conor McGregor medically suspended until 2022 unless cleared by doctor

The medical suspensions for UFC 264 have been released and Conor McGregor learned that he will be out of action until next January unless he receives clearance from a doctor for an earlier return.

McGregor has already undergone surgery on fractures to his tibia and fibula that he suffered during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier on Saturday night.

The medical suspensions, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission, outline that McGregor must receive clearance from an orthopaedic doctor for his leg injury if he is to return to competition sooner than January 7.

McGregor’s minimum suspension is six weeks, while he cannot engage in contact training for a month.

No Poirier injury was noted in the list of UFC 264 medical suspensions.

McGregor sent a message to fans and Poirier after coming out of a successful three-hour procedure on his leg on Sunday.

“What’s up fight fans? ‘The Notorious’ here. Just out of the surgery room. Everything went to plan. Everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous,” McGregor said on social media.

“We’ve got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back. I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support, I hope you all enjoyed the show.

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️

“I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena – 21,800 fans in attendance. The place was absolutely electric.

“It was a hell of a first round. It would have been nice to get into that second round and then to see what’s what. But it is what it is. That’s the nature of the business – a clean break of the tibia, and it was not to be.

“Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want but you done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all. Onwards and upwards we go, team. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back and we come back better than ever. Let’s go team.”

