Conor McGregor says he “can’t go on like this” in a series of tweets following his arrest last week.

According to reports in France, Conor McGregor was arrested in Corsica for alleged attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, allegations that are vigorously denied by the Irish mixed martial artist’s representatives.

The reports emerged on Saturday afternoon and McGregor remained silent throughout the weekend apart from statements released by his representatives and manager, Audie Attar.

Attar said: “I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday.”

McGregor has since responded to a number of social media posts ridiculing him.

“Suicide intervention yet ridiculing me in this manner online, at this horrendous time in my life,” McGregor replied to one piece of criticism on Twitter (via Mirror).

“I am trying to stay strong for my kids and the people that rely on me and that love and support me. Thanks for the insults, hypocrite.”

In a separate reply, McGregor said: “I can’t go on like this man. I am crushed here.”

The social media posts have since been deleted.

UFC President Dana White didn’t comment specifically on the reports of McGregor’s arrest on Saturday because he felt that he didn’t have enough information on the matter.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, UFC