Conor McGregor won’t be fighting for title next as Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement questioned

Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II will not be for the UFC lightweight title.

While an official announcement has yet to be made on the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, UFC President Dana White is confident that the fight will take place on January 23 in Abu Dhabi.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement last month, it has been suggested by some that McGregor and Poirier should fight for the presumably vacant UFC lightweight title.

However, Nurmagomedov remains in the UFC official rankings as well as the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool, which would lead you to believe that he may yet return for one last fight.

Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently teased a comeback for ‘The Eagle’ and White is of the belief that the undefeated Russian is not finished yet.

30-0 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 10, 2020

“I didn’t know that happened,” White said of Nurmagomedov’s recent test.

“I told you guys that I think he’s gonna go to 30-0. If he’s still testing, why the hell would you want to test if you’re not gonna fight?

“He hasn’t committed but I feel like he’s gonna. I’m not really pushing him. We talked about it and he just fought. Let him take some time, spend some time with his family, spend the holidays. There’s no rush.”

Poirier has reportedly signed his bout agreement for the rematch with McGregor and ‘The Notorious’ is training hard for the fight.

But despite the fact that the only defeats suffered by Poirier and McGregor in the past four years came at the hands of Nurmagomedov, the 155lbs title will not be on the line on January 23.

“No, [it won’t be for the title],” White continued. “Khabib’s gonna fight (again). I believe he’s gonna fight. It’s not for the title.”

