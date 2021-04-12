Conor McGregor threatens to pull out of trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

The respect between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier seems to have gone out the window.

The build-up to January’s rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier lacked any trash talk but the former seems to be making up for it with his latest outburst about ‘The Diamond’.

The rivalry between McGregor and Poirier took an unexpected turn on Sunday night, when the American revealed that his charity never received the donation that McGregor had pledged prior to UFC 257.

McGregor had generously offered to donate $500,000 to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation but never followed through with it as ‘The Notorious’ claimed that his team didn’t receive the requisite information about where the money would go.

The pair went back and forth on social media, with Poirier vowing to claim his second consecutive win over McGregor when the pair’s rubber match takes place on July 10.

But now McGregor has threatened to pull out of the trilogy fight and share the Octagon with someone else at UFC 264.

“You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly,” McGregor tweeted on Monday afternoon.

My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name. Shooting ass shelling ass bitch. Little bitch kicks from a shell. Good luck when you’re caught. You’re fucked. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

“500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid.”

Poirier turned down the opportunity to fight for the newly-vacant UFC lightweight title in favour of the lucrative trilogy fight against McGregor.

Given McGregor’s history with retirement announcements and swiftly-deleted tweets, the above threat should probably be taken with a pinch of salt.

Poirier has previously suggested that he found it easier to prepare for his rematch with McGregor, which ‘The Diamond’ won via second-round TKO, because of the lack of trash talk in the lead-up.

McGregor, meanwhile, has committed to a ‘No more Mr. Nice Guy’ approach to the next clash, if it takes place…

