Conor McGregor confirms theory about reason for next choice of opponent

Conor McGregor has confirmed Dustin Poirier’s theory about why he has been chosen for the Irishman’s next outing.

While nothing has been confirmed, it’s looking increasingly likely that Conor McGregor will run it back with Dustin Poirier in the coming months.

McGregor initially wanted the UFC to have nothing to do with staging the rematch amid his ongoing war of words with UFC President Dana White, who responded by insisting that official contracts had been sent to both ‘The Notorious’ and Poirier.

Over the weekend, McGregor named three dates that worked for him – November 21, December 12 and December 19 – but as of Sunday, Poirier insisted that he had not received a formal offer for the fight.

Considering the drawing power associated with McGregor, there was no shortage of potential opponents for the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

But Poirier is now the clear frontrunner and ‘The Diamond’ has a theory about why he was selected.

“It’s because he’s angling to fight Pacquiao. That was in the news,” Poirier said on “THE FIGHT” with Teddy Atlas. “So I don’t know if the UFC wants him to fight one more time before they allow him to fight Pacquiao or if he just wants to get one more this year before starting next year with the Pacquiao fight, but what better way to do it against another southpaw?

“I think that might be his mindset. He wants to fight another southpaw before he fights another southpaw. I don’t know what’s going on, but I think that’s what the alignment is.”

McGregor confirmed Poirier’s suspicions and admitted that he is hoping to fight a southpaw with solid boxing as he looks to finalise his return to the boxing ring against Manny Pacquiao.

Correct. Southpaw box style. Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation.

It’s not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again.

Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair. https://t.co/PnjHb4VP9j — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 13, 2020

McGregor revealed last month that talks were underway to fight Pacquiao in the Middle East next year and the fact that the Filipino legend signed with McGregor’s agency, Paradigm Sports Management, earlier this week will likely help the negotiations along.

