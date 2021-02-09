Conor McGregor’s teammate warns that ‘The Notorious’ would lose control against Jake Paul

Share and Enjoy !

Conor McGregor’s teammate Frans Mlambo has raised concerns about a potential boxing match between ‘The Notorious’ and Jake Paul.

YouTube personality Jake Paul continues to try to goad Conor McGregor into a bout but the Irishman doesn’t seem to be entertaining the idea of fighting Paul, who has a professional boxing record of 2-0.

In December, Paul took aim at McGregor’s fiancee in a video that some felt would be enough to spark a furious response from the UFC star but ‘The Notorious’ remains more focused on fights against opponents he likely deems more legitimate.

McGregor’s Straight Blast Gym stablemate Frans Mlambo, has warned Paul that it would not be a good idea to share the ring with the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

“I thought the whole thing was ridiculous,” Mlambo told The Sun.

“Conor would try and make an example out of him. Conor is rich and all but he’s still one of the boys and he doesn’t take s***.

“He’s obviously grown now, he’s a father and a family man but maybe he’s staying out of the whole thing for everybody’s safety.

“He’d lose control if he went into those situations.

“If the fight actually happened and Jake Paul was talking all this garbage leading up to it, it would be a very dangerous Conor in that ring.

“It would make a load of other people a load of money and that’s why people will be pushing for it, but it is something that should not happen.”

Paul claimed that his team contacted McGregor’s representatives with a $50 million fight offer in December but after McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Paul taunted the Dubliner by announcing that the offer had been reduced to $10,000.

Paul is set to fight ex-UFC welterweight Ben Askren next and a lucrative exhibition contest against Floyd Mayweather could be in the offing if the YouTuber is successful against Askren.

McGregor, meanwhile, looks set for a rubber match with Poirier before potentially turning his attention to a return to the ring against Manny Pacquiao.

