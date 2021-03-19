Conor McGregor has wished Khabib Nurmagomedov a “happy retirement” although he also had a few choice words for his fiercest rival.

Five months after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his decision to hang up his gloves, it has been confirmed that the undefeated Russian will not be convinced to return to the Octagon for one last fight.

Dana White had held out hope of being able to persuade Nurmagomedov to accept one last bout and the UFC President was optimistic that he would be able to organise a lucrative second clash between Nurmagomedov and McGregor.

29-0 it is. He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

But the recent meetings could not change Nurmagomedov’s mind and ‘The Eagle’ stayed true to his word by clarifying that he will be bowing out with a perfect professional record of 29-0.

Responding to the news, McGregor suggested that it was his drawing power that turned Nurmagomedov into a pay-per-view star after their 2018 grudge match.

“Happy retirement kid, smell ya later,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

“Never forget who came in the game and made ye. Straight from my big Irish balls.

“Remember folks, if you hate cutting weight so much, all you have to do is move up a division. God bless.”

McGregor’s weight cut comment came after the Irishman raised doubts about the legitimacy of Nurmagomedov’s final weigh-in at UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov looked relieved on the scale after making championship weight of 155 pounds for the #UFC254 main event ⚖️ @espnmma pic.twitter.com/3XgfHEXv78 — ESPN (@espn) October 23, 2020

Nurmagomedov’s victory over McGregor at UFC 229 infamously descended into chaos as members of both fighters’ camps engaged in an ugly post-fight brawl.

McGregor had hoped to run it back with Nurmagomedov at some point but that ship now looks to have sailed.

McGregor is expected to take part in a rubber match against Dustin Poirier this summer while the now-vacant UFC lightweight title will be on the line when Charles Oliveira takes on promotional newcomer Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May.

