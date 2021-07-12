Conor McGregor sends message to Dustin Poirier after successful leg surgery

Doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery.

Conor McGregor has undergone successful surgery after a three-hour procedure on the injury that brought a premature end to his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier last weekend.

McGregor suffered what appeared to be a serious lower leg injury in the main event of UFC 264 and he was unable to continue, meaning that Poirier got his hand raised and moved to 2-1 in the trilogy.

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, revealed that McGregor underwent surgery on fractures of his tibia and fibula, and he remains confident that ‘The Notorious’ will indeed return to the Octagon.

A fourth fight between the lightweight rivals is likely due to the nature of Saturday night’s finish and McGregor sent a message to Poirier after returning from surgery on Sunday.

The Irishman branded Poirier’s win “illegitimate” and insisted that he would have enjoyed a more successful second round if injury hadn’t struck.

“What’s up fight fans? ‘The Notorious’ here. Just out of the surgery room. Everything went to plan. Everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous,” McGregor said on social media.

“We’ve got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back. I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support, I hope you all enjoyed the show.

“I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena – 21,800 fans in attendance. The place was absolutely electric.

“It was a hell of a first round. It would have been nice to get into that second round and then to see what’s what. But it is what it is. That’s the nature of the business – a clean break of the tibia, and it was not to be.

“Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want but you done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all. Onwards and upwards we go, team. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back and we come back better than ever. Let’s go team.”

